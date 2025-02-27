Previous
Waitahanui Lake Taupo by sandradavies
Waitahanui Lake Taupo

I was standing in a familiar spot for me in a stop-over while traveling south. It was my fathers anniversary, he passed 31 years earlier but I always remember the date and circumstances of losing him.

It was a peaceful and cool September evening with only the sound of lapping water. So very different than that night he passed.
8 Sept 1989 RIP dad.
Chosen for golden light.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

SandraD

@sandradavies
