Previous
63 / 365
Waitahanui Lake Taupo
I was standing in a familiar spot for me in a stop-over while traveling south. It was my fathers anniversary, he passed 31 years earlier but I always remember the date and circumstances of losing him.
It was a peaceful and cool September evening with only the sound of lapping water. So very different than that night he passed.
8 Sept 1989 RIP dad.
Chosen for golden light.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
1731
photos
40
followers
55
following
17% complete
View this month »
3
2025
Pixel 2
8th September 2020 6:26pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
memories
nz
golden-light
2025
