Leaving Riverton heading south by sandradavies
68 / 365

Leaving Riverton heading south

This was the last leg of my long walk the length of NZ. Taken on my cell phone, pixel 6
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

SandraD

In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
