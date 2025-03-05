Previous
Foveaux Straight to GreenPoint by sandradavies
Foveaux Straight to GreenPoint

Looking north on the last day to walk into Sterling Point around Foveaux Straight.
Taken on my phone Pixel 6.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

SandraD

@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
19% complete

