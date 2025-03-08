Te Aroha tops

In preparation for my TA long walk I joined a friend and walked to the Waitawheta Hut. 10km and we said is that it? So decided from there we would slack pack the next day and hike up to Te Aroha and out back to the hut pick up our packs and walk back to our car.

Here I am at the top of the world August 2021.

We said no photo shoot we would have a cuppa and leave. We didn't it was so amazing to be above the clouds. Turned out to be a walk out by head torch where my batteries died. So much learning and such a beaut and long day. Sun up until long after sun down.

Panorama on my friends apple phone camera