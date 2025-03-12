Johnsons Campsite

I walked the Whanganui Forest instead of canoeing the Whanganui River section. This camp was one of the best. It is set in virgin bush with frequent birdsong. The area is an abandoned settlement due to the poor access and steep cliff face passes..

My single tent on the far left, a semi permanent track workers tent, a three side shelter and then another small 2 person tent. There is a lot left still around the area from the abandoned plots. Hunters use the area frequently and keep a garden and enjoy fruit from the old fruit trees.

One of my favorite campsites.