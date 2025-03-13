Previous
Next
Looking to Waiau Pass by sandradavies
77 / 365

Looking to Waiau Pass

Over the top from the Blue Lakes to the flat reaches before the Waiau climb. Very rocky and a technical climb to get there to see rain ahead hanging over the pass.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact