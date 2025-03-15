Previous
Great Barrier Is by sandradavies
Great Barrier Is

A great place to walk and hike where people live off the grid. This beach was so nice to walk along after my Walking Legends tour a few years ago. Lots of hills and fantastic views back to the mainland.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

