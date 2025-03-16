Previous
Cape Brett by sandradavies
Cape Brett

Last summer I walked from Rawhiti along the peninsula to the Cape Brett Hut, the old lighthouse keepers cottage. I stayed two nights and walked out the next day. A wonderful 24 hours on a full moon in this bleak landscape.
