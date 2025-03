The Chateau

During a roadie 5 years ago I stayed here in Tongariro to break a long trip home from Wellington. It has since closed.



During an early morning walk I came across out buildings that like old trunks of trees long gone show there was is history here. This shot was taken on my cell phone with a reflection of the Chateau main building.

Interesting in that the window frame is in focus yet the building reflection has a double image.

Perfect to start my week in review of ghost photos.