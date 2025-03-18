Previous
Whanganui by sandradavies
82 / 365

Whanganui

On the river front there is a large ball and I was trying to capture it without my reflection. I am hidden as the tree trunk.
18th March 2025

SandraD

@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily.
22% complete

