Tension in the hut

New to each other a group of three walked the 3 night Waikaremoana track. The plan was to each pack one shared dinner, three nights, three people not that hard. On the final night the tension was tense. A note to self 'understand the meal arrangements clearly before setting off'.

I captured this look from outside as the lack of food was discussed inside. Our dinner consisted of snack bars, chocolate squares, the odd sweet and nuts found at the bottom of the packs. I was very hangry.