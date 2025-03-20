Sign up
Previous
84 / 365
A dark stop
Traveling across Canada in the train was so relaxing. Here I am at a stop in my jammies with reflections galore. Looking out from my cabin close to the window. Ghost like - great memories.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily.
Tags
reflection
,
train
,
ghost
,
canada
,
2025
