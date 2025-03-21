Previous
Looking ahead behind by sandradavies
85 / 365

Looking ahead behind

I arrived to this very flash room in Vancouver. When I turned around after gasping at the view this was the reflection in the mirror. This was day one of a 5 week itinerary.
15 June 2024
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

SandraD

@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
23% complete

