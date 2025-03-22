Previous
Standing around by sandradavies
86 / 365

Standing around

When traveling in groups there is a lot of waiting. These hub caps are so shiny now I know what the drivers do while waiting.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact