The Elms

I must be feeling confident, I took this today as I wandered the lawn of The Elms to add my final image for ghost reflections. The reflection includes the trees behind but sees through the cottage to the window on the other side of the cottage. The silhouette is a cooking pot.

This slab cottage is an example of many early dwellings of NZ colonials. The totara tree was split into planks and used to make a weather proof exterior. Easy and fast. The windows and glass came later.