88 / 365
Melbourne Tram
This week is teaching myself about 'a frame'. Simply a self review as I learn about everything from my own library.
This was 2018 sooo long ago.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
1758
photos
40
followers
55
following
View this month »
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
Views
2
Album
2025
Camera
SM-G570Y
Taken
4th November 2018 10:00am
Tags
australia
,
frame
,
2025
