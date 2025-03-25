Previous
Looking beyond by sandradavies
89 / 365

Looking beyond

King ferns captured in 2020 at The Elms. A pathway where to next. A pathway frame.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

SandraD

@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
24% complete

Photo Details

