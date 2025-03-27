Previous
North South Track by sandradavies
North South Track

12 months ago I walked through this gap with a 7 day multi day pack heading to the end at Karangahake Gorge. From HW27 I entered the Kaimai Range from the small gravel drop area, popped down a wee way through this tiny stream and up into the bush. I made it 4 nights and exited via the Tuahu West Track for several reasons. The main reason was cold and my rain coat no longer did its job. The Kaimai Range has many side tracks that lead up to the North South ridge so it was an easy call to exit and return to do the downhill parts.
