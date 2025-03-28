Previous
The Incubator by sandradavies
The Incubator

A day shoot as part of the Toi Ohomai Photography class. Taken at the Village in Tauranga looking through the leaves as the frame.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

SandraD

@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
25% complete

