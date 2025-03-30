Previous
The Elms framed by sandradavies
94 / 365

The Elms framed

The old house in Tauranga built from timber milled on site in the 1840's. Beautifully framed outside the fence.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

@sandradavies
