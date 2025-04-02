Previous
Looking at my shadow by sandradavies
97 / 365

Looking at my shadow

Watching the last light fade I noticed a shadow on my fence. A harsh reflection from my window was shining directly on this veryia flower.
I had to be a contortionist to keep my shadow out of the frame.
Learning about light
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
26% complete

