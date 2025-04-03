Previous
Bright light pink delight by sandradavies
98 / 365

Bright light pink delight

I took this recently as I practice using new knowledge of capturing midday harsh light with a shallow DOF. My week of flowers.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
26% complete

