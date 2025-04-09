Previous
Lake Dunstan - I think by sandradavies
102 / 365

Lake Dunstan - I think

Travelling Queenstown to Tekapo in overcast conditions. Always great views whatever the weather.
9th April 2025

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Well my review idea didn't last long. Three months provided enough personal feedback of what is next on my photographic journey. I am back in...
