104 / 365
On Tasman Glacial Lake
The icebergs broke off the glacier over night and the wind blew them to the end of the lake. They will have melted during the day. Our tour was first thing in the morning.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Well my review idea didn't last long. Three months provided enough personal feedback of what is next on my photographic journey. I am back in...
1781
photos
40
followers
55
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
9th April 2025 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
nz
,
southisland
