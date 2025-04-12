Previous
Next
Aoraki Mt Cook by sandradavies
105 / 365

Aoraki Mt Cook

Taken from the Tasman Glacial Lake.

Aoraki Mount Cook stands at 3,754 meters (12,316 feet), making it the tallest mountain in New Zealand.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Well my review idea didn't last long. Three months provided enough personal feedback of what is next on my photographic journey. I am back in...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact