Previous
Next
Light by sandradavies
106 / 365

Light

Derry the tour leader was bringing our attention to light as I captured the rainbow coming from her hand. A lot of giggles of her new power!
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Well my review idea didn't last long. Three months provided enough personal feedback of what is next on my photographic journey. I am back in...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact