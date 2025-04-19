Previous
Walter Peak Farm by sandradavies
Walter Peak Farm

A demonstration of shearing a sheep and then a dog rounding them up showing off the poorly shorn sheep. Not wanting to be critical of the shearing ability but care of the animals was wonderful to see and watch.
Here I was practicing panning.
SandraD

