Previous
Next
Tiny water fall by sandradavies
104 / 365

Tiny water fall

Late in the day as a shower was about the start. Practicing hand held slow shutter speed.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact