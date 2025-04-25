Previous
Fungus by sandradavies
102 / 365

Fungus

Late in the day at McLarens Falls Park several mushrooms survived children and people enjoying the grass areas.
25th April 2025

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
