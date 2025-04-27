Sign up
108 / 365
Bridal veil
Waterfall track taken from the new view platform.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
SandraD
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
Views
3
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
25th April 2025 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
water
,
nz
