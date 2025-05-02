Previous
Next
Cafe stop by sandradavies
127 / 365

Cafe stop

The journey began with a walk to the bus stop to pick up my van. Arrived early and dropped into the cafe to get a hot cup of coffee.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Well my review idea didn't last long. Three months provided enough personal feedback of what is next on my photographic journey. I am back in...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact