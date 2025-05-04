Previous
Mauao - the Mount in mist by sandradavies
129 / 365

Mauao - the Mount in mist

Looking back over my shoulder from the clinic before meeting the specialist to learn the results of months of tests.

My lights won't be dimmed just yet. Better results than anticipated.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

SandraD

@sandradavies
Well my review idea didn't last long. Three months provided enough personal feedback of what is next on my photographic journey. I am back in...
