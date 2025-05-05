Previous
The Old Library by sandradavies
The Old Library

The library shone from the strong mid afternoon light yesterday as I visited The Elms.
I'm trying to use my 16mm prime lens all week to understand it better.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

SandraD

@sandradavies
Well my review idea didn't last long. Three months provided enough personal feedback of what is next on my photographic journey. I am back in...
35% complete

