Kind Sue in Katikati

I met this lady in a car park having her peace moment when I was having a shooting moment.



Today was the first journey in my new van. I opened the side door to change my lens and revealed this vehicle is not what it looks. It is a certified self contained vehicle. She jumped out and chatted about her past vanning life and with vigor said we live in a special place. And she is so right.



She would have done anything I asked and was glad for me to take this shot. A confidence boost when you need a person in a landscape just ask! Thank you Sue from Katikati.

