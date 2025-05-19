Previous
Next
Grass by sandradavies
144 / 365

Grass

Just playing with looking into the sun and op=en spaces
19th May 2025 19th May 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Well my review idea didn't last long. Three months provided enough personal feedback of what is next on my photographic journey. I am back in...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact