Easy lemon butter fish - for dinner by sandradavies
22 / 365

Easy lemon butter fish - for dinner

Fresh terakihi fillet and the last lemon from the tree. Lightly sauteed, lots of salt and pepper, served with lemon butter sauce, basil from the garden, and lemon wedges.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Sandra Davies

