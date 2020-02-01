Previous
A setting sun and Kaka Beak leaves by sandradavies
39 / 365

A setting sun and Kaka Beak leaves

It has been a scorcher here today not much was done. The sunset was short and placid. This shot looks past the graceful leaves of the Kaka Beak into the soft sunset.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
Photo Details

Peter H ace
Nce silhouette.
February 1st, 2020  
