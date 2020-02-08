Previous
Bucket list planning by sandradavies
Bucket list planning

I've been staying with family at Opua in the Bay of Islands and after lunch today we mapped out my bucket list Canadian trip. Lunch was beautiful too but the excitement was this map.
8th February 2020

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
Peter H ace
I sometimes think the planning is as good as the trip!
February 8th, 2020  
