Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
46 / 365
Bucket list planning
I've been staying with family at Opua in the Bay of Islands and after lunch today we mapped out my bucket list Canadian trip. Lunch was beautiful too but the excitement was this map.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandra Davies
@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
46
photos
11
followers
13
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
8th February 2020 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
map
Peter H
ace
I sometimes think the planning is as good as the trip!
February 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close