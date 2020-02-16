Previous
Oyster Catchers en masse by sandradavies
54 / 365

Oyster Catchers en masse

Recently I drove up the Thames coast Coromandel and at Te Puru beach 100's of oyster catcher birds were waiting along the water’s edge. These are a pretty bird with lovely white bellys I have only ever seen them in pairs.

The Oyster Catcher was previously shot for food until 1922 when they were protected due to low numbers. They are long-lived, with some birds reaching 30+ years of age. Adults show high fidelity to mate and many breeding pairs remain on territory year-round, but some join flocks of pre-breeders for the autumn and early winter, typically at larger estuaries.

I suspect these birds are a pre breeding flock since it is late summer here.
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
