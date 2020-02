A pleasant phesant

This pretty boy has a regular walk along Tararu Rd, Thames on dusk. He does not have the usual white collar, but he does have a sacred behaviour pattern. Breeding season is October to December so he is on annual leave.



Common pheasants are solitary outside the breeding season. Males are polygamous, mating with a number of females and taking no part in nest building or incubation. And so the season is over for this guy and he is just looking for chickweed to eat.



Taken earlier in Feb