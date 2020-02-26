Previous
The Elms behind the stables by sandradavies
The Elms behind the stables

This little building once housed a horse and small carriage. It now displays an interesting collection of objects that have been salvaged from the latest Elms owner, Duff who was a hoarder. This view is well weathered unlike the show or front side.
Sandra Davies

