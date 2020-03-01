Previous
Macracarpa stump between two young Kauri by sandradavies
Macracarpa stump between two young Kauri

Macrocarpa aka Monterey cypress was brought to New Zealand in the 1860s, and planted for shelter. Commonly seen used for shelter belts. This is the stump from a very old tree.

As a child a small branch was always cut as our summer Christmas tree. It seeped a resin and was sticky, but had a beautiful fragrance for a long time.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Sandra Davies

My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019.
