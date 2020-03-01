Sign up
Macracarpa stump between two young Kauri
Macrocarpa aka Monterey cypress was brought to New Zealand in the 1860s, and planted for shelter. Commonly seen used for shelter belts. This is the stump from a very old tree.
As a child a small branch was always cut as our summer Christmas tree. It seeped a resin and was sticky, but had a beautiful fragrance for a long time.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Sandra Davies
@sandradavies
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
24th February 2020 11:30am
tree
nz
stump
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
March 1st, 2020
