The King Fern by sandradavies
69 / 365

The King Fern

Rarely seen in the wild NZ bush these days. Pigs love the plant bulb and introduced ground animals, stoats, rats and possum eat what's left.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
18% complete

