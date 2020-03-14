Sign up
Eyes looking at you
A close look inside the wood pile and there's a new world of expression.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Sandra Davies
@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
Views
2
365
Pixel 2
13th March 2020 8:17am
color
,
texture
,
shapes
,
imagination
