Eyes looking at you by sandradavies
81 / 365

Eyes looking at you

A close look inside the wood pile and there's a new world of expression.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
