GREEN Heitiki by sandradavies
100 / 365

GREEN Heitiki

As the sun was rising I hung the 10cm figure up in the window and let the sun shine through it to bring out the color green. I tried several ways to shoot this and decided on the first shot.

Heitiki is a small carved fertility ornament worn suspended around the neck usually made of greenstone or pounamu. This one is made in China and is plastic of no real value. Maori people regard these symbols as sacred and often thought to resemble the human embryo. Heitiki is often referred to incorrectly as the tiki, that is much larger and a more human like figure, often carved in wood and placed to guard the entrance to a Maori pa.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Sandra Davies

