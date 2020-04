ORANGE 4 Kauri Gum

Unpolished lumps and flakes of kauri gum.



Kauri gum is a fossilised resin formed when kauri trees leak resin out through fractures or cracks in the bark. When exposed to air it hardened fell to the ground and into the forest floor and over centuries became fossilised. Gathering this gum was a source of income for new colonials in the north where they dredged swamps for sacks of kauri gum leaving only sand dunes.