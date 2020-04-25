Sign up
123 / 365
INDIGO - Carbon Paper
It is not as easy to make your own impression when there's an old roll of carbon paper in the bottom of the desk. And there's more this paper makes two copies of the original.
A challenging color to find articles of indigo in the house.
25th April 2020
Sandra Davies
ace
@sandradavies
April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house. I’ll use...
147
photos
22
followers
40
following
33% complete
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
25th April 2020 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Tags
indigo
carbon
