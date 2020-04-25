Previous
Next
INDIGO - Carbon Paper by sandradavies
123 / 365

INDIGO - Carbon Paper

It is not as easy to make your own impression when there's an old roll of carbon paper in the bottom of the desk. And there's more this paper makes two copies of the original.

A challenging color to find articles of indigo in the house.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Sandra Davies

ace
@sandradavies
April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house. I’ll use...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise