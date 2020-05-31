Previous
May 2020 by sandradavies
In this May project I tried to capture the month as a whole and blend seasonal colours. Blue and water are both favourites anytime.

In review I’m learning from your comments and truly appreciate the support and encouragement given. Always open to learn more. Thank you for your constructive criticism and comments.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

