An urban grill by sandradavies
205 / 365

An urban grill

This decorative iron work covers the windows outside the bank. I stepped off the pavement while a group of loud youths wandered by. I used my Pixel2 phone and tried to look very busy as they passed.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
