205 / 365
An urban grill
This decorative iron work covers the windows outside the bank. I stepped off the pavement while a group of loud youths wandered by. I used my Pixel2 phone and tried to look very busy as they passed.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use
0
365
Pixel 2
11th July 2020 12:44pm
grill
