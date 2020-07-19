Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
208 / 365
Exposure Practice
Still learning the workings of my camera and the affects in different artificial light. My aim is to reach the best from the capture without any processing.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
313
photos
37
followers
52
following
56% complete
View this month »
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Latest from all albums
203
204
205
38
206
39
207
208
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
17th July 2020 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close